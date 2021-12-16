Australia wins the 2nd Ashes test match against England – NBC SVG

The 2nd Ashes Test between Australia and England is in progress at Adelaide, Australia. Australia won the 1st Test by 9 wickets.

This match is a day-night match being played with a pink ball. Australia won the toss and are batting.

Australia’s captain, Pat Cummins is out of the Test after being deemed a close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Cummins, who was eating in a restaurant but did not breach any biosecurity protocols, must isolate for seven days.

Steve Smith is leading Australia in the match and fast bowler, Michael Neser is making his debut in place of Cummins.