Australia Women defeated England Women – NBC SVG

Australia Women defeated England Women by 12 runs in the ICC Women’s World Cup at Hamilton, New Zealand today.

Opener, Rachel Haynes led Australia’s batting to a total of 310-3 off 50 overs. Haynes hit 130 off 131 balls. Captain, Meg Lanning made 86. Medium pacer, Nat Sciver took 2-68 for England Women who replied with 298-8 off 50 overs, Nat Sciver putting in a good all-round performance by scoring 109 not out for England Women. Tammy Beaumont made 74 and captain, Heather Knight scored 40.

For Australia Women, leg-spinner, Alana King took 3-59, left-arm, leg-spinner, Jess Jonassen had 2-18, and medium pacer, Tahila McGrath finished with 2-51.

The final scores: Australia Women 310-3 off 50 overs, England Women 298-8 off 50 overs. Australia Women won by 12 runs.