Australians outraged at Novak Djokovic acceptance into the Australian Open – NBC SVG

Australians have reacted angrily to news that tennis star, Novak Djokovic will play in the Australian Open Championships after he was exempted from vaccination rules.

All players and staff at the Tournament must be vaccinated or have an exemption granted by an expert independent panel.

Organisers said that the defending champion had not been given special treatment, but Australians, some of whom still cannot travel interstate or globally have criticised officials, politicians and Djokovic himself.

Australian Open chief, Craig Tiley said 26 players applied for medical exemptions and hat a handful had been granted under guidelines set by federal regulators.

Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison said that Djokovic would be required to present evidence upon arrival or he would be sent home.

Morrison said that Djokovic may have been granted a medical exemption by overseas doctors “as a proviso for him to get on the plane” but that it would be checked out upon arrival to meet Australia’s standards.