Australia’s Cameron Smith wins the Golf’s Open Championship

Australia’s Cameron Smith won Golf’s Open Championship at St Andrews, Scotland yesterday.

He produced a stunning round of 64 to win the final Major of the season, the 150th Open Championship, as he finished on 20 under par to win by a single stroke and secure the first major title of his career. He is the first Australian to win the Tournament in almost three decades.

Four time Major, Rory McIlroy had a share of the overnight lead, but a final round of 70 wasn’t quite enough, and he finished two behind on 18 under. A round of 65 from American, Cameron Young took him close to the title, and he finished in second place.