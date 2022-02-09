Australia’s Matthias Mayer makes history – NBC SVG

Australia’s Matthias Mayer became the first man to win an Alpine skiing Gold Medal at three consecutive Winter Olympic Games after he won the Super-G Title at the Beijing Games, China yesterday.

Mayer raised his ski pole in the air as he crossed the line then faced an anxious wait. His time was just 400th of a second from American, Ryan Cochran-Siegle who finished second. World Cup Super-G leader, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway was third.

Mayer also won the Super-G four years ago in South Korea and Downhill Gold at the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia.