Authorities have a clear idea of what happened to the “missing” plane

There is a clear idea of what happened to a plane that went missing shortly after departing Canouan on Friday.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face morning program yesterday Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves explained that local authorities have been in touch with two Latin American countries who have certain information about the incident.

He also indicated that the relevant authorities in the United States and the Regional Security System have also been contacted.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/MISSING-PLANE-1.mp3