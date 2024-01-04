Aviation Authorities launches investigation into plane crash in Bequia

Residents in Bequia are still trying to come to grips with the death of four passengers on board a plane that crashed off the coast of Bequia, shortly after midday yesterday.

The small one-engine aircraft, owned and piloted by Mr. Robert Sachs of Bequia crashed into the sea, one mile west of Petit Nevis.

Three passengers, one adult and two children from the United States also lost their lives and were recovered from the sea by Coast Guard personnel.

Deputy Director of Grenadines Affairs, Carlos Williams told NBC News yesterday that it was a sad day in Bequia, and expressed condolences to the families of the crash victims.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/BEQUIA-CRASH2.mp3

Williams thanked the Coast Guard, Bequia divers and other individuals for their response to the tragedy.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/BEQUIA-CRASH3.mp3

Aviation Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash.