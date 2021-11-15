Awards of the the 2021 French Verandah/National Lotteries Authority SVGCC Invitational Six-a-Side Football Championship

Defender, Kenton Peters of Teachers Combined emerged as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 2021 French Verandah/National Lotteries Authority St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Six-a-Side Football Championship which ended last Friday at the College’s Playing Field at Villa. Peters also won the Award as Best Defender in the Championship.

The Best Striker Award went to Delano Benjamin of Volcanoes (1).

The leading goal-scorer in the Championship was Trezine DaSouza of Jebelle Youth. He scored 14 goals. The Best Midfielder Award went to Dillon Moore of Volcanoes (1), while Anthony Hazel of Teachers Combined won the Award as the Tournament’s Best Goalkeeper.

The Championship started on 11th October with fourteen teams participating in two groups of seven in the preliminary competition, from which the top four teams in each group advanced to the quarter-finals.

Volcanoes (1) won the Championship. They beat Teachers Combined 4-1 in last Friday’s Final. Jebelle Youth were third after defeating All Saints Medical School 8-3 in the third-place Play-off also last Friday.