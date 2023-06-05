Bacchus, Dr. Gonsalves & Dr. Friday highlight contributions of the Indian Community to SVG

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

From Left: Leader of the Opposition – Dr. Godwin Friday (left), President of the SVG Indian Heritage Foundation – Mr. Junior Bacchus (left-center), Minister of Education and National Reconciliation – Curtis King (center-right), and Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves (Right). Photos: Demion McTair

President of the SVG Indian Heritage Foundation, Junior Bacchus has highlighted the important contributions of the Indian Community to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mr. Bacchus was speaking at a special ceremony at Indian Bay yesterday, to mark the Annual Re-enactment of Indian Arrival Day.

The ceremony was held in celebration of the 162 years since the first East Indians arrived in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/INDIAN-ARRIVAL1.mp3

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves in his address, reflected on the journey of the Indian people.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/INDIAN-ARRIVAL2.mp3

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Godwin Friday also highlighted the importance of Indian Arrival Day.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/INDIAN-ARRIVAL3.mp3

That was Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Godwin Friday.

 