Bacchus, Dr. Gonsalves & Dr. Friday highlight contributions of the Indian Community to SVG

President of the SVG Indian Heritage Foundation, Junior Bacchus has highlighted the important contributions of the Indian Community to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mr. Bacchus was speaking at a special ceremony at Indian Bay yesterday, to mark the Annual Re-enactment of Indian Arrival Day.

The ceremony was held in celebration of the 162 years since the first East Indians arrived in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves in his address, reflected on the journey of the Indian people.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Godwin Friday also highlighted the importance of Indian Arrival Day.

