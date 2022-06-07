Bahamas beats SVG 1-0

St Vincent and the Grenadines were beaten 1-0 by the Bahamas yesterday in Group C of the CONCACAF Nations League in the Bahamas.

Lesly St Fleur converted a penalty in the 68th minute to clinch victory for the Bahamas.

Yesterday also, Nicaragua beat Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 in Group C in Nicaragua.

In Thursday’s matches, Antigua and Barbuda defeated Barbados 1-0 in Group A, and Guadeloupe beat Cuba 2-1 in Group A.

Today, Bermuda will meet Haiti in Group B in Bermuda, and Montserrat will play against Guyana in Group B in Montserrat.