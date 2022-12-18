Bakery employee’s screams run off would-be intruder, while thieves make off with church’s building materials

Black Immigrant Daily News

The screams of a female bakery employee saved her and the business from being robbed, as the perpetrator quickly fled from the scene.

Reports are that a Point resident, an employee of Brownie’s Bakery located on St. John’s Street, was working at about 3:45 a.m. on December 14, when an unknown man pushed on the northern entrance door in an attempt to force it open.

However, he had to flee when the female employee began to scream. She immediately called the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and reported the matter.

The would-be offender is described as about six feet in height, of a slim build, and was reportedly wearing a blue coverall and a black mask.

A search was carried out in the immediate surroundings for suspicious persons matching the description, but without success.

In another incident, a police officer attached to the Minor Offences Department on December 14 reported to his colleagues that, at about 4:20 a.m., he had seen an unknown man in his DeSouza Road yard.

Reports are that the officer was awakened by his dogs barking and went onto his gallery to investigate. This was when he observed the man on the southern side of his yard.

However, after spotting the officer, the intruder fled in a southerly direction.

The intruder is said to be about 5 feet 9 inches tall, slimly built, and was dressed in a black hooded shirt and black shorts.

In the meantime, the administrator of the Holy Family Cathedral has reported to the Police the theft of a quantity of building material.

Allegedly, unknown persons stole 44 sheets of 28-foot used tropical galvanize from the Pastoral Centre compound.

The project supervisor made the discovery and reported the theft to the administrator.

It is alleged that someone in a white truck was seen taking the galvanize away from the property.

Investigations into all three matters are continuing.

SOURCE: Real News

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP

NewsAmericasNow.com