Barbados’ Newest National Hero As A Republic Is Rihanna

Rihanna (C) is honored as the newest national hero of Barbados at the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony at Heroes Square on November 30, 2021 in Bridgetown, Barbados. T(Photo by Jonathan Brady – Pool/Getty Images)

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Tues. Nov. 30, 2021: Call her national hero Rihanna. Barbadian-born superstar, Robyn Rihanna Fenty became the newest national hero in her homeland as the island ditched the queen as head of state and became a Republic in the wee hours of this morning while marking also its 55th independence anniversary.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley (L), President of Barbados Dame Sandra Mason (2nd L), National Hero Sir Garfield Sobers (C), Charles, Prince of Wales (3rd R) and Rihanna (R) look on during the Three Cheers to Barbados at the ceremony to declare Barbados a Republic and the Inauguration of the President of Barbados at Heroes Square in Bridgetown, Barbados, on November 30, 2021. (Photo by RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)

Rihanna was honored by Prime Minister Mia Mottley at an event marking Barbados new status as the world’s newest republic and as it swore in its new President, Dame Sandra Mason.

Britain’s Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales (L), congratulates Barbadian singer Rihanna (R) on becoming Barbados’s 11th National Hero during a ceremony to declare Barbados a republic and the inauguration of the country’s first president, at Heroes Square in Bridgetown on November 30, 2021. (Photo by RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)

Rihanna was previously named ambassador to Barbados in 2018. The billionaire according to Forbes, was called up before the crowds to be congratulated by PM Mottley.

Rihanna and former cricketer Garfield Sobers hug during the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony at Heroes Square on November 30, 2021 in Bridgetown, Barbados.

“May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honour to your nation by your works, by your actions,” PM Mottley told Rihanna, a reference to her 2012 chart-topping single “Diamonds.”

Barbados’s Prime Minister Mia Mottley (L) and Barbadian singer Rihanna (R) attend a ceremony to declare Barbados a republic and the inauguration of the country’s first president, at Heroes Square in Bridgetown on November 30, 2021. (Photo by RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)

Her latest recognition makes her the 11th Barbadian to have ever been honored as a national hero. The only other living person to have received the same award is iconic cricketer Garfield Sobers, who was also present at Monday’s ceremony and hugged Rihanna.

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, attended the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony at Heroes Square in Bridgetown, Barbados. Barbados will remain a republic within the Commonwealth, a grouping of 54 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas and Europe.