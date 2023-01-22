Barbados PM congratulates PM Browne on re-election

Black Immigrant Daily News

Prime Ministers of Antigua and Barbuda and Barbados, Gaston Browne and Mia Mottley at opening of Agri Investment Forum in Guyana. 19 May 2022

On behalf of the Government and the people of Barbados, I wish to congratulate The Honourable Gaston Browne and the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party on their victory in the January 18 General Elections.

Equally, I congratulate you on your re-election as Prime Minister and eagerly look forward to working with you to build a stronger, more resilient Caribbean.

