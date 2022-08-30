Barbados Royals Women and Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots Men were crowned champions in the inaugural SIXTY Championship after two thrilling matches at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis last weekend.

The Universe Boss, Chris Gayle, lifted his own trophy as the Patriots won the inaugural Men’s Title.

Gayle was dropped twice in one over before he hit the winning runs to see his team over the line.

The scores: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 85-3 off 9.4 overs, Trinbago Knight Riders 64-6 off 9.3 overs.

Barbados Royals Women’s Shakera Selman produced a magical spell to claim 3 wickets in the penultimate over to stun Trinbago Knight Riders Women and help her team become the first to lift the Women’s SIXTY trophy with a 15-run victory.

The final scores: Trinbago Knight Riders Women 50-6 off 9 overs, Barbados Royals Women 65-6 off 9.2 overs.