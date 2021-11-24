Barcelona and Benfica draw in a 0-0 match

Barcelona’s hopes of making the Champions League knockout stage hang in the balance after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Benfica in Group E at Barcelona, Spain last night.

On a frustrating night for Barcelona, who are second, and stay two points ahead of Benfica in third place, 18-year-old Yusuf Demir on loan from Rapid Vienna, hit the crossbar, and Ronald Araujo had a goal disallowed.

Barcelona’s final group match is away to runaway leaders, Bayern Munich while Benfica host Dynamo Kyiv. Both matches are on 8th December.

It promises to be a tense finale for five-time European champions, Barcelona.

While they are now undefeated in their past three group games, Barca have managed just two goals in five Champions League matches this season.

They will drop down to the Europa League if Benfica win their final match and Barca do not win in Germany.