Barcelona and Espanyol draw 2-2 – NBC SVG

Luuk de Jong scored a dramatic late equaliser as Barcelona drew 2-2 against Espanyol in a pulsating Spanish La Liga derby at Espanyol yesterday.

Gonzalez Lopez volleyed in an early opener for Barcelona 2 minutes into the match, but Espanyol levelled just before half time when Sergi Darder curled in a shot.

Raul de Tomas ran through to drive Espanyol in front in the second half.

Gerard Pique and Nico Melamed were sent off after a clash in added time, before substitute De Jong headed in an Adama Traore cross to secure a point that moves them above Atletico Madrid in fourth.