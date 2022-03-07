Barcelona beats Elche 2-1 – NBC SVG

Substitute, Ferran Torres was the inspiration as Barcelona came from behind to maintain their fine recent form with a 2-1 victory over mid-table, Elche at Elche’s ground yesterday in Spanish La Liga.

Trailing 0-1 at half time, Torres was sent on equalised with an instinctive finish in the 60th minute.

He could have scored more but Elche goal-keeper Edgar Badia was in fine form.

Torres’ fellow substitute, Memphis Depay won and converted a late penalty to take Barcelona up to third in La Liga.