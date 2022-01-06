Barcelona beats Linares Deportivo – NBC SVG

Barcelona survived a scare against third-tier Linares Deportivo with a 2-1 victory in Spanish Copa Del Rey yesterday.

After signing with Barcelona in November, Dani Alves, 38, made his long-awaited second debut, having had to wait for the January registration window to open.

Linares Deportivo took a shock half-time lead through Hugo Sanchez in the 19th minute.

Goals from Ousmane Dembele in the 63rd minute, and Ferran Jutgla in the 69th spared Barcelona the embarrassment of a third-round exit.

They started with a second-string line-up against a Linares Deportivo who are 14th in the Primera Division Group 2. Barcelona made changes at half time and brought on Dembele, Gerard Pique and Frenkie de Jong , to help turn around the match.