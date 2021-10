The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Gerard Pique scored Barcelona’s first Champions League goal this season as they beat Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 in Group E in Spain yesterday to end their losing start to the season.

Pique volleyed in a superb opener from Jordi Alba’s cross as Barcelona found the net in Europe for the first time this season.

Barcelona were comfortable, if not clinical, and success keeps their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.

They sit third, one point behind Benfica.