Barcelona defeats Real Madrid 2-1

Franck Kessie scored a dramatic late winner as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 2-1 yesterday to move 12 points clear in Spanish La Liga.

Real Madrid went ahead in El Clasico against the run of play as Vinicius Jr’s cross was headed into his own net by Barcelona defender, Ronald Araujo.

Barcelona equalised just before half-time through Sergi Roberto’s shot after Raphinha’s effort had been blocked.

A late goal by Marco Asensio for Real Madrid was ruled offside, before Kessie scored the injury-time winner.

Both teams have 12 league matches remaining and Barcelona are in a dominant position as they look to win the title for the first time since 2018-19.