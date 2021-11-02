Barcelona forward, Sergio Aguero will sit out for 3 months

Spanish Football Club, Barcelona have announced that their forward, Sergio Aguero will not play for three months after suffering chest pains against Alaves last Saturday.

Aguero, 33, had cardiological tests in hospital after he took ill on the field. He will now receive treatment while his health is monitored.

Aguero received treatment for several minutes on the field before being taken to hospital.

On social media, Aguero said that he was “well and in good spirits to face the recovery process”.

He was making his second start for Barcelona after sustaining an injury in pre-season.

Aguero joined the Club on a two-year deal this year after a 10-year spell at English Premier League Club, Manchester City, where he became the club’s all-time leading scorer with 260 goals in 390 games.