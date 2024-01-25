Barcelona knocked out of Spanish Copa del Rey

Barcelona were knocked out of Spanish Copa del Rey by Athletic Bilbao after losing their quarter-final 4-2 yesterday.

Inaki Williams, who only returned to Bilbao from the Africa Cup of Nations yesterday morning, inspired Athletic Bilbao to victory in extra time.

Gorka Guruzeta gave the hosts a first-minute lead but Barcelona were ahead before the break when Robert Lewandowski equalised, and Lamine Yamal made it 2-1.

Oihan Sancet levelled before Williams and his brother Nico sealed victory.

Inaki Williams was part of the Ghana squad knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday following a draw with Mozambique.

Williams flew from Ivory Coast to Paris before taking a plane to Bilbao and landing around 11.00 a. m on the day of the match.

He came off the bench in the second half against Barcelona and then found the breakthrough in extra time.

Williams’ younger brother Nico, who plays his international football for Spain, scored in the closing moments to secure Athletic Bilbao a semi-final spot.

The defeat means that Barcelona and Real Madrid, who have won 10 of the past 15 Copas del Rey are both out of the competition.