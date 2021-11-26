Bayer Leverkusen defeats Celtics

Scottish Club, Celtic’s hopes of Europa League progression were extinguished after a late collapse condemned them to a 3-2 defeat by Bayer Leverkusen In Group G in Germany yesterday.

Celtic were on course for a first win in Germany after fighting back with an audacious Josip Juranovic penalty awarded after a check with Video Assistant Referee (VAR), and a second-half goal by Jota.

But Robert Andrich, whose header had given Bayer Leverkusen an early lead, equalised in the 82nd minute and Moussa Diaby scored the winner to secure top spot for Leverkusen.

It leaves Celtic four points behind second-placed, Real Betis, who beat Ferencvaros 2-0, with Real Betis visiting Glasgow next month for their final group fixture.

Celtic were already assured of third place and a Europa Conference play-off spot, where they will meet a runner-up from that tournament, but the nature of this defeat will sting after a promising performance.