Beijing imposes mainland China’s first Covid vaccine mandate in face of Omicron subvariant

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Hong Kong (CNN)Beijing on Wednesday announced a Covid-19 vaccine mandate for residents to enter public venues, becoming the first city in mainland China to do so as it attempts to contain a highly infectious Omicron subvariant.

From July 11, people will need to show proof of vaccination to enter a wide range of public places in the Chinese capital, including cinemas, libraries, museums, gyms, stadiums and training centers, a city health official told a news briefing Wednesday.

People who are “not suitable” for vaccination will be exempted from the requirement, the official added, without clarifying how they can provide proof for exemption.

Places that have limited capacity or where reservations are needed are required to prioritize entry to vaccinated customers.

Senior citizens visiting venues offering activities specifically for the elderly, such as recreational centers and game rooms, should be vaccinated as soon as possible, the official said.

