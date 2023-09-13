Bequia becomes the first to implement inclusive education project

St Vincent and the Grenadines is leading the way in inclusive education, as students with differentiated learning abilities are attending school with their counterparts.

The pilot project, which is being funded by the World Bank, was officially implemented on Bequia at the start of the new academic year.

The project involved a number of consultations, workshops and fora with students, parents, teachers, and education officials over the past year, spearheaded by a team from Brock University in Canada.

In an interview with the Agency for Public Information, Principal of the School for Children with Special Needs, Nazeem Smith said this is an important initiative in the move towards inclusive education.

The pilot project is being implemented in conjunction with the Sunshine School, the Bequia Anglican Primary School and the Bequia Community High School.

The Human Development Service Delivery Project is funded by the World Bank to the tune of 10.70 US million dollars

The project also includes enhancing curricula and remedial education programmes in schools in Union Island and Bequia.

Photo credit: API