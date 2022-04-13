Bequia kicks off Easter celebrations this Thursday April 14th

The Bequia Onshore Activities Management Committee said it will kick off its Easter celebrations this Thursday April 14TH.

Chairperson of the Committee, Jan Ollivierre-Providence told NBC News the program will begin with a virtual Gospel Concert.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ONSHORE1.mp3

Mrs. Ollivierre-Providence said their activities will continue in Hamilton Bequia on Saturday with a number of activities especially for children friendly programs.

She said on Sunday they will be hosting a Family Fun Day at Lower Bay in Bequia.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ONSHORE2.mp3