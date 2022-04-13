Bequia kicks off Easter celebrations this Thursday April 14th

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG
The Bequia Onshore Activities Management Committee said it will kick off its Easter celebrations this Thursday April 14TH.
Chairperson of the Committee, Jan Ollivierre-Providence told NBC News the program will begin with a virtual Gospel Concert.
https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ONSHORE1.mp3
Mrs. Ollivierre-Providence said their activities will continue in Hamilton Bequia on Saturday with a number of activities especially for children friendly programs.
She said on Sunday they will be hosting a Family Fun Day at Lower Bay in Bequia.
https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ONSHORE2.mp3
