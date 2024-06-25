Bequia Residents to benefit from a number of upcoming projects

Residents of Bequia can look forward to a number of projects which will be rolled out very soon.

Caretaker for the Northern Grenadines Carlos Williams provided an update on some important projects being implemented on the Grenadine Island.

Williams says that efforts are in motion to bring about some correction to what is happening at the Bequia Turtle Sanctuary.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/BEQUIA.mp3

Williams also provided an update on other projects on the island.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/BEQUIA-1.mp3