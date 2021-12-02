Bethel High School Lasses and Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School Mustangs compete in finals

Bethel High School Lasses and Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School Mustangs will contest the Final of this year’s ECGC Island Sipz Water St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Netball Championship.

Yesterday afternoon at the Hard Court of the College’s Campus at Villa, Bethel High School Lasses defeated South Leeward Secondary School Warriors 17-14 in semi-final 1.

Bethel Secondary School Lasses enjoyed a 6-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. Thanks to an outstanding performance from Kayla Miller in the circle for South Leeward Secondary School Warriors, they took over the lead 11-8 by the end of the second quarter, and maintained a 13-11 lead at the end of the third. But good defensive work by Samaya Connell and Ketonna Campbell in the circle for Bethel High School Lasses gave them the edge in the crucial fourth quarter, took them to a final score of 17-14 and a place in tomorrow’s Final.

Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School Mustangs sealed their place in the Final by beating defending champions, Teachers Combined 26-22 in the other semi-final.

Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School Mustangs were ahead 7-6 at the end of the first quarter. Teachers Combined took over the lead 13-11 after the second quarter, edged further ahead 19-18 at the end of the third quarter, but Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School rebounded in the final quarter for the 26-22 victory.

In tomorrow’s final at 3.00 p. m, Bethel High School Lasses will oppose Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School Mustangs. Before that, at 2.00 p. m, Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors and Teachers Combined will contest the third-place play-off.