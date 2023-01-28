Big Brothers Big Sisters Cayman Islands is changing its name Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Cayman Islands is planning to relaunch as a local, independent non-profit organisation focused on youth and young adult mentoring services.

While the organisation will get a new name and identity, its commitment to one-on-one mentoring to young people in the community and working with teen mothers remains unchanged.

Existing mentoring relationships will continue without disruption, while the staff and board will continue to provide the same support and service levels.

The transition is a result of a decision by Big Brothers Big Sisters America to discontinue all international licenses and focus their operations exclusively in the United States.

As Big Brothers Big Sisters America owns the brand, all 13 international affiliates, including the Cayman Islands, will cease to use the Big Brothers Big Sisters name this year.

Commenting on the change, Angela Martins, Executive Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Cayman Islands, said: “The board and staff of Big Brothers Big Sisters in the Cayman Islands view this as an opportunity to focus on the future and ensure our organisation is well-positioned to meet the needs of our community.”

Mrs Martins continued:

Over the past three decades, we have witnessed time and again the benefits of mentoring our youth and the positive impacts in the wider society. Our affiliation with Big Brothers Big Sisters has given us structure and robust processes. We will now tailor our programmes more closely to the emerging needs of youth and young adults in our Cayman community whilst maintaining Standards and rigorous practice.

The chair of the board, Kendell Pierre, added:

Our mentors, past and present, have changed many lives for the better.

The National Heroes Award we received on Monday is testament to the positive impact we have made to date.

The Board looks forward to building on this further as we guide the organisation on the next stage of its journey.

As part of the rebranding process, Big Brothers Big Sisters will seek input from stakeholders, including mentors, parents, sponsors, and partners.

The new brand is expected to launch in May to coincide with Child Month.

The organisation will continue to operate as Big Brothers Big Sisters in the interim.

For more information about youth mentoring programmes, please get in touch by email at in**@bb**.ky.

More about Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Cayman Islands

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Cayman Islands was established in 1995 in partnership with the Lions Club.

The organisation currently has 40 volunteers registered as mentors to boys and girls aged 6-18 in its community one-on programme and 8 teen mothers in its Teen Mom Programme.

Mentors undergo a rigorous screening process to match adults with youth and young adults on a one-on-one basis. Matches meet weekly, spending time doing anything from going to the beach or playing sports to simply hanging out.

By being good role models, mentors teach these youths and young adults the importance of respect for family and others, how to deal with issues as they arise and what good decision-making looks like for a lifetime.

NewsAmericasNow.com