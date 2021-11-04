Billionaire Charlie Munger praises China for being smarter than America at handling economic booms

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The Berkshire Hathaway ( BRKA ) vice chairman told CNN he’s impressed that Beijing recognizes the troubles caused by allowing economic booms to get out of control.

China “steps on a boom in the middle of it instead of waiting for the big bust,” Munger said in an interview. “Of course, I admire that. In that one respect, they are wiser than we are.”

The 97-year-old longtime friend and business partner of Warren Buffett noted the contrasting ideologies of the world’s two largest economies.

“It amuses me that communist China is being smarter about handling booms than capitalist America,” Munger said. “But I know a lot of people that are smarter than I am. Should we not have a nation sometimes that is smarter than ours in some respects?”