Black, Caribbean Immigrant And Woman Owned Digital Agency Named Top PR Firm In Hollywood

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 24, 2022: Hard Beat Communications, the black, Caribbean, immigrant and woman-owned digital PR and AD Agency has been named in the Top 5 PR firms in Hollywood, Florida.

The agency received the top honor from Expertise.com, which ranks companies based on whether they are consistently approachable and responsive, so customers never feel ignored; ensure customer confidence with licensing, accreditations, and awards; have a history of delighted customers and outstanding service; are masters of their craft, based on years of practical experience and education and provide service with honesty, reliability, and respect.

Hard Beat’s founder and CEO, Felicia J. Persaud, who was once an undocumented immigrant, expressed heartfelt thanks to Expertise, noting: “This year we’ve put a tremendous amount of work into ensuring that we increased our staff and their skillsets while providing E-commerce, digitized PR and Advertising solutions to our existing and incoming clientele.”

“We’re elated to see that our focus in continuously improving our service to clients is recognized and paying off,” Danielle Corbin, COO of ICN Group, Hard Beat’s parent company, added. “The vision of our Founder has gotten us this far and with our improved capabilities we are continuing to be the firm that’s #HardToBeat.”

Hard Beat Communications serves small to large businesses in the Hollywood metro and surrounding communities as well as across the Us, the Caribbean, and globally. It stands apart from other agencies as it gives clients the digital tools they need to grow their business along with their own dashboard to monitor their work for a fraction of the costs of most ad agencies. That leads to an increase in customer reach and sales while saving clients time and money. The firm’s capabilities also include content and press release distribution, listings and reputation management, search engine optimization, social media marketing, digital advertising, app and website creation and multi-ethnic marketing.

Hard Beat Communications also has locations in New York City and in the Caribbean. To partner with Hard Beat today and be #hardtobeat, log on to hardbeatcommunications.com/ to see our monthly subscription options or contact us now for a custom package.

Over 1 million US customers use Expertise.com each month to find the best service providers in their area. See the full list of Top PR Firms in Hollywood here.

Hard Beat is part of the ICN Group of Companies which owns the brands: CaribPR Wire, The Ritzury Group, Invest Caribbean and News Americas Now News Network – The Black Immigrant Daily.