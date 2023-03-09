Blondie Bird and Friends Mas Band will launch its 2023 Carnival Production this weekend

The Blondie Bird and Friends Mas Band is preparing to launch its 2023 Carnival Production entitled “Birds of a Feather” this weekend.

The launch will take place at the old JU-C Building in Kingstown from midday on Saturday March 11th.

Bandleader, Elroy “Blondie Bird” Boyd said this year’s production will feature eight sections, including two for children.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/FLOCK1.mp3

Mr. Boyde, who has over 40 years’ experience in mas, said the feedback for Vincy Mas this year has been very positive so far.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/FLOCK2.mp3