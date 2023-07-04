Blondie Bird and Friends Mas Tent wins Junior Band of the Year

The Blondie Bird and Friends Mas Tent took top honours in the Junior Carnival festivities last weekend, claiming the Junior Band of the Year Title with their 2023 production: Bird of a Feather

SVG Players International was adjudged second with Players Love, while Nelson Block was third with Papillon and Imagination Mast Tent was 4th with Tell It Like It Is

Blondie Bird and Friends was also first in the Uptown Competition, with SVG Players International taking second place and Mirage Productions adjudged third with the production: The Deep

The Junior Queen of Carnival title also went to Blondie Bird and Friends, with the portrayal of Love Bird by Alanze Niles. Second was Taraji Alexis of Nelson Block, portraying Eye Seeing Butterfly, while SVG Players was third with Amazing Art and Craft

Blondie Bird and Friends was also victorious in the Junior King category, taking the top spot with King Cobo, portrayed by Joel Batson.

Second was Nelson Block with Butterfly Catcher, portrayed by Jamie Stephenson, and third was SVG Players International with Fun and Frolic

Photo credit: Blondie Bird and Friends Mas Tent