BlueChip Academy are the new Champions of the SVGCC Invitational Basketball Championship – NBC SVG

BlueChip Academy are the new Champions of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College. Invitational Basketball Championship. They defeated defending champions, Medical Schools Combined 52-35 in the Final yesterday afternoon to take the 2022 Title at the Campus of the College at Villa.

BlueChip Academy took a 16-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. The performance of Medical Schools Combined improved in the second quarter in which they scored 2 goals less BlueChip Academy but still trailed 18-30 by the end of that quarter.

In the third quarter, BlueChip Academy took their lead to 41-27 to finally cruise to a 52-35 victory.

Marques Thomas was the outstanding player for BlueChip Academy. He scored 21 points to emerge top-scorer for his team, was named the team’s Best Offensive Player, as well as the Best Offensive Player of Championship.

Abraham Adefesaye scored 19 points yesterday for Medical Schools Combined and was adjudged the Best Defensive Player in the Championship.

Jules Anthony Northern Boyz secured third place after they beat the Division of Technical and Vocational Education 40-36 in the Third-place Play-off which preceded the Final yesterday.

Jules Anthony Norther Boyz led in all four quarters, 12-5, 24-18, 36-32 and 40-36.

Kurtney Franklyn was the lead scorer for Jules Anthony Northern Boyz with 23 points. Johnson Delpesche scored 11 points for the Division of Technical and Vocational Education.