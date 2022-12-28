Bob Marley’s grandson, ‘Jo Mersa’, dies at 31 Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Jamaican-American reggae entertainer, Joseph Marley, the grandson of the late reggae king Bob Marley, has died.

The 31-year-old musician, whose stage name is Jo Mersa, was found unresponsive in a vehicle in the United States on Tuesday, according to media reports.

The cause of the entertainer’s death is unclear.

Music platform Tidal expressed condolences on its Twitter page: “Forever in our hearts”.

The son of reggae singer Stephen Marley, Joseph reportedly spent his younger years in Jamaica, where he attended Saints Peter and Paul Preparatory School.

According to his biography, he later moved to Florida, USA, where he attended Palmetto High School and studied studio engineering at Miami Dade College.

Joseph began his music career in 2010 with the single ‘My Girl’, which featured his cousin Daniel Bambaata Marley.

He followed up with the release of the single ‘Bad So’ in 2012.

Two years later, he released his debut EP, ‘Conformable’, followed by his 2021 album, ‘Eternal’.

Joseph is survived by his wife and a daughter, as well as 12 siblings.

Scores of fans and well wishers expressed condolences to the family of the late reggae singer.

Among them is Culture and Entertainment Minister Olivia Grange, who said she was deeply saddened by Joseph’s death.

“We were graced by Joseph, whose stage name was Jo Mersa, performing at our Jamaica 60 Launch in Miramar, Florida, United States in May this year,” Grange wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

“I extend my deepest condolences to Stephen, Jo’s mom, Kerry, the Marleys and other family members.

“My heartfelt sympathies to Joseph’s friends and associates and to the reggae music fraternity and fans everywhere,” she stated.

Grange said that Joseph’s untimely passing at such a young age, was a “huge loss to the music as we look to the next generation.”

Opposition leader and People’s National Party (PNP) President, Mark Golding, described Joseph as a “talented young reggae artiste”.

He added that “the loss of a child is a devastating blow and something no parent is prepared for.

“I send my condolences to Stephen and the entire Marley family. May he rest in eternal peace.”

Musician Stevie Ras wrote: “Rest in Peace Jo Mersa Marley. Grandson of Bob Marley, son of Stephen Marley. Jah know.”

