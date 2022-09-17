Bobby Shmurda Responds To Man Claiming They Were In Bed, Blames Label

Bobby Shmurda is reacting to allegations made by a man who claimed he was in a video with the New York rapper.

The MC fans are demanding a response from him after he posted a video lying in bed with two persons covered under the sheets with him. Bobby Shmurda had initially posted the video on his Instagram account as he promoted his “Hoochie Daddy” track. In the track, Bobby has his hands around the two persons. One of them is completely covered, while another has his hair and part of his forehead showing. While smoking a blunt, Bobby says, “I know I said I was going to rehab but come on you kno I was just bull****ingggg man,” as he laughs.

On Wednesday, a man who identified himself as a LGBTQ member claimed that he was in the video with Bobby. Sharing the video on his Facebook page under the same name, he wrote, “I’m mad shy but Bobby loves meee.” The video has been liked 220,000 times and has been shared many times. In the comments, the man, Raza, says that the person whose forehead is showing is him after a follower question his hairline to that of the person in the video.

“That really looks like a mans hairline,” a follower wrote to which Raza responded, “duh it’s mine.”

It’s unclear if Raza is telling the truth. Bobby Shmurda addressed the post on Friday, although he did not confirm or deny whether he was in bed with men.

“That’s why y’all still broke after all these years you spend your time on bull**** and cap to make y’all feel better…tap into reality. go get you some Shmoney #viralpost,” he captioned a photo with graphics that read, “when the hate don’t work they start telling lies.”

@itsbobbyshmurda

Shmurda also hinted that his former label could be behind the “viral post” to sabotage him.

“I’m really that scary… ay they trying to f*** up my tour… cuz I’m not with them anymore and I’m taking they artist on tour like they try sabotage my EP lower my sound all kinda crazy nerd sh** they don’t want it played nowhere They pay for they artist to get played at #reallife #trillers #bandit #bigmad #independentartist #slaveship #nogood,” he wrote in a caption.

He also posted a statement in a screenshot from his Notes app. “Tour is coming and labels always showed me how they control and work any narrative they want and control medias to an extent. How much the bots cost y’all. I just make 200K last week. I’m trying to buy some sh** cus y’all odee yang s***ing I can’t boom the internet so have fun,” he wrote.