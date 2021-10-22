Bodo/Glimt clobbered Roma of Italy

Roma of Italy were beaten 6-1 by Norwegian Club, Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League Group C in Norway yesterday.

Roma trailed 2-1 at half time. They made three changes at the start of the second half and another two on the hour mark after Bodo/Glimt added a third goal. But there was more misery for Roma as Bodo/Glimt scored three more goals.

It was the first time that a team managed by Jose Mourinho has conceded six or more goals in a single match in what was the 1,008th match of his coaching career.

English Premier League Club, Tottenham Hotspur were also beaten 1-0 by Dutch Club, Vitesse at Vitesse in Group G of the Championship yesterday.