Body of ECD man found submerged in trench

The body of a man was on Sunday morning found submerged in a trench at Dazzle Scheme on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

The man has only been identified as “Fiah” of Second Street, Dazzle Scheme, ECD.

Reports are that the man was last seen alive by villagers on Saturday evening imbibing alcohol. However, on Sunday morning, his lifeless body was discovered in the trench, a house away from his home.

Persons are of the belief that man in his drunken state, might have been making his way home when he ended up in the trench, and was unable to get out.

Following the discovery, the Police were called to the scene and an investigation has been launched.

More than a week ago, a similar incident occurred where the lifeless body of a 45-year-old mechanic was pulled from a trench at Ogle, ECD.

The man, Kevin Singh, of Industry Crown Dam, ECD, is a known alcoholic and had been reported missing after he left his home but never returned. Family members said Singh would usually leave his home for long periods, but after a considerable amount of time had passed and he did not return home, they realised something was amiss.

They had launched a search for him, but he had not been located hours after that search had commenced. However, the following day, the man’s body was spotted floating in a trench at Ogle.

