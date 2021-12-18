Boosie Badazz Claims Gays Threaten To Stab Him On Sight Over Lil Nas X Beef

·1 min read
Home
Entertainment
Boosie Badazz Claims Gays Threaten To Stab Him On Sight Over Lil Nas X Beef
The content originally appeared on: Urban Islandz
Boosie Badazz, who now seems to be a resident guest on VladTV, says that he has been receiving death threats from Lil Nas X fans. The Baton Rouge rapper