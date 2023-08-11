Boosie Badazz Responds To Kodak Black Calling Him Broke For Selling Rolls-Royce

Boosie Badazz says selling his Rolls-Royce to pay his attorney’s fees and bond was a “smart” decision so he didn’t have to go into his savings fund as he responds to Kodak Black clowning him for having to sell his cars to finance his defense.

Kodak Black and Boosie are beefing after the former called him out over his decision to work with Tekashi 6ix9ine by providing a verse on the song “Shaka Laka,” marking a comeback for the Brooklyn rapper, who was ostracized following his decision to cooperate with authorities over his RICO case in 2018.

Kodak Black had said he received a million dollars and a Rolls-Royce in exchange for the verse. The rappers have continued arguing with Kodak mocking Boosie about him having to sell his Rolls-Royce to pay legal fees.

Boosie Badazz is one of the few rappers who have successfully escaped the system, having beaten attempted murder charges with the death penalty attached. Now he is facing a raft of new charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon which might land him in jail.

6ix9ine and Kodak Black / YouTube

In June this year, the rapper announced that he was selling his Rolls-Royce for $240,000 to help pay for his high-powered lawyer to beat the charges in San Diego. The rapper was arrested after cops spotted him in a live video with a firearm tucked into his waistband. Cops swooped down on the rapper minutes later and caught him with the gun just as the rapper beat another case on similar charges.

However, during his spat with Kodak Black over the decision, Kodak seemed to mock the Louisiana rapper telling him that he should stop watching him and he should make a bag so he can get a Rolls-Royce.

However, Boosie Badazz reasons that the cars are depreciating and it’s smarter to sell them before they become worthless.

“It’s being smart. If you got 9 cars outside and you don’t go into your bank account for that. One of them can get you your lawyer paid, your bond paid, and you still have $50,000 left. It’s smart. A 2020 that’s sitting outside that I don’t drive? It’s smart. I just sold four cars three months before that and build another estate in my backyard,” Boosie told VLADTV.

He continued, “I didn’t have to do that matter of fact. Jevaunte wanted to give me 500K cause he ain’t like that they were talking about and he was gon give me back the car when I got out.”

The rapper added that he is a “man” by being responsible and selling the car rather than borrowing from anyone to ensure he is not on a “leash.” He added that Kodak would “take money from anybody he can.”

“Would you rather go into your bank account and take $300,000 or sell that mf for $300,000,” he added that it’s about being “older and wiser” and that he decided to keep himself and his family in a good position.

“They wanted me to put my estate up,” Boosie said, adding that that would have been a huge financial risk.