Boosie Badazz Says Reaching Out To Drake Led To New Instagram Ban

Boosie Badazz is claiming that his Instagram account has been suspended because he reached out to OVO boss Drake for help to promote his new movie. This isn’t his first ban from the social media site.

Back in August, Boosie Badazz’s IG account was suspended after he was seen slapping a man in the music video for his DaBaby collaboration “Period.” Now he believes that he’s been targeted again because he appealed to Drake for help to promote his new biopic, My Struggle. He’s been putting in the work all over social media trying to push the film, but it hasn’t been going so well.

Following his call for help, Lil Boosie’s already alternate account was suspended, and it looks like he may have to create a new one if he wants to access Instagram. The problem seems to be recurring because he keeps violating the app’s guidelines.

“MY IG WAS TAKEN FOR NOTHNG AGAIN,” he said on Twitter.

“THEY MUST HAVE FOUND OUT I HAVE A FILM THAT IM PROMOTING. PLEASE CONTINUE TO BUY MY FILM DESPITE THIS MOVE TO STOP THE SUCESS OF MY STRUGGLE. YALL ALL I GOT AGAINST THESE POWERFUL PEOPLE. BUY IT TWICE TO BOOST MY FIRST WEEK NUMBERS THANKS,” he continued.

The official premiere for the movie was held last week, and at least one artist, Lil Duval, called out celebrities for their lack of support. This is another reason that he may have reached out to Drake.

“Ay Drake, I need you to tell Canada f*** with my biopic,” he said in an Instagram video posted yesterday, September 27. “Go fck with my film. Go on tell the 6 go fck with my film. [I] know you got power. Help me out, n-gga,” he added.

Bossie Badazz ended the Twitter rant by letting fans know that he would be hitting the studio in response to this latest incident.