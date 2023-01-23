BOSL Choiseul To Officially Open January 28th 2023 – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The BOSL Choiseul location which has been in operation since October 2022 in support of Choiseul, Saltibus and environs, will officially open on January 28th 2023.

The newest BOSL branch will offer a suite of BOSL services including teller services, account opening, general customer service, foreign exchange, loan services and more.

The Bank looks forward to serving its valued customers and introducing further enhancements to improve the everyday customer service experience.

SOURCE: Bank of Saint Lucia

