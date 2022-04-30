Bounty Killer, Shaggy Hails Babsy Grange As Jamaica’s Finest Culture Minister

Bounty Killer says Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange is Jamaica’s finest Minister of Culture, Sports, and Entertainment, and Shaggy agrees.

Bounty Killer is not one to mince words when it comes to critiquing the government when he is not satisfied with how it is functioning, and he is also not one to shy away from offering solutions to help them govern the country.

Despite being a staunch critic of the government, the dancehall star is showing his soft side as he wishes the sitting Minister Olivia Grange affectionately called “Aunty Babsy” happy birthday.

On Friday, he shared a video that regaled the politician as the best Minister to hold the portfolio.

“Gwaan Aunty Babsy salute earth blessings pon blessings Jamaica’s finest culture sports and entertainment minister period u had never neglect culture u held it up in high esteem We Love You,” he captioned a post on Instagram.

Reggae/Dancehall legend Shaggy also agreed with Bounty Killer leaving a comment.

“Real talk!!!” he posted.

Babsy Grange has been described as a forward-thinking cultural activist and member of the Member Parliament for St. Catherine Central since 1997. She has served in various capacities in her political career, including as Minister of Information, Youth, Sports & Culture, with responsibility for Women and Gender Affairs, Entertainment, Community Development, and Special Projects in 2007.

Her political career began as Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister 1985-1989; Government Senator and Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture 1983-1985.

She is endeared to many politicians and people in the cultural industries for her role as a pioneer in the development of the Reggae and Dancehall Music Industry in Jamaica, Canada, and the United States.

She has also played a pivotal role in the development of the music industry on the island as a founding member and Director of the Jamaica Association of Composers, Authors and Publishers (JACAP), which seeks to protect musicians, songwriters, and composers.

Bounty Killer and Olivia “Babsy” Grange’s relationship dated back to the early 1990s when she helm his career as his first manager. Under her leadership, Bounty Killer made his first major mark on dancehall with his debut album, Roots, Reality and Culture, released in 1994 and spawned his breakout hit “Coppershot.” Grange was also instrumental in a young Shabba Ranks career where she helped guide him to international stardom making him one of the early megastars of dancehall.

Grange also contributed to reggae and dancehall in the production capacity with producer credit on Carlene Davis’ 15 Classics. The project features classics like “Love a Woman Gives to a Man,” “Quick Sand,” “Stealing Love,” and “Going Down to Paradise.” The Minister also produced and credited as a co-writer Papa Biggy’s classic Increase the Peace.

Being the longest serving female Member of Parliament, Olivia “Babsy” Grange’s was recognized for her contribution to Jamaican music and culture in 2015 when she was awarded the Order of Distinction (Commander Class).