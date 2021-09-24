BP closes some UK service stations as driver shortage hits fuel supplies

The Automobile Association (AA) appealed for calm on Friday as drivers in some parts of the United Kingdom flocked to gas stations.

“There is no shortage of fuel and thousands of [stations] are operating normally with just a few suffering temporary supply chain problems,” AA President Edmund King told CNN Business. He warned drivers against filling up “outside their normal routines” as “even if the occasional petrol station is temporarily closed, others just down the road will be open.”

Yet some Brits paid little heed as the weekend approached, with Shell warning of long lines at stations.

“We are seeing an increased demand today for fuel at some of our stations, which may in some instances result in larger queues. We are adapting our delivery schedules to ensure sufficient supplies for our customers,” Shell said in a statement.

