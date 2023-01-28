Brathwaite’s century highlights opening day in Zimbabwe

Black Immigrant Daily News

WI Captain Kraigg Brathwaite after his 116 (Photos: CWI)

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite led from the front with an unbeaten 116 on day one of the three-day practice match in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul featured in a 137-run partnership which took West Indies to 313-5 at stumps in 90 overs.

Chanderpaul scored 46 in an innings which had six fours. His opening partner, Brathwaite struck ten fours in his innings which came off 170 balls.

Raymon Reifer, Nkrumah Bonner, and Jermaine Blackwood had all failed to score big with the bat.

Kyle Mayers also scored 46 while Devon Thomas scored an unbeaten 42 when stumps were drawn. Joshua Da Silva and Thomas will resume the second day of the three-day game.

Five of the Zimbabwe bowlers shared wickets among themselves.

West Indies are in preparation mode ahead of the opening Test match that is set to bowl off on February 4 in Bulawayo.

NewsAmericasNow.com