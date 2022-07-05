Brazil sees record Amazon deforestation in 2022

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Brazil’s Amazon rainforest has been deforested by a record amount in the first half of 2022, according to the country’s Space Research Institute (INPE).

Data from INPE satellites shows that 3,750 square kilometers (1,448 square miles) of the world?s largest rainforest were lost in Brazil between January 1 and June 24, the largest area since 2016, when the institute began this type of monitoring.

INPE satellites have been registering new monthly deforestation records since the beginning of the year, and it also registered a record 2,562 fires in the country?s Amazon last month.

May and June generally mark the beginning of significant annual burning and deforestation in the Amazon, due to the dry season.

In May, INPE detected 2,287 fires in the rainforest, the highest number for that month since 2004.

