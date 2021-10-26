Brazilian commission votes in favor of recommending criminal charges against Bolsonaro

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Seven of the commission’s eleven senators voted on Tuesday evening to support recommendations contained in a 1,288-page report on the pandemic. The document calls for charges against two companies and 78 individuals, including Bolsonaro, over the pandemic’s enormous toll on the country.

More than 605,000 people have died of Covid-19 in Brazil — the second-highest number of deaths in the world after the United States.

The report alleges that Bolsonaro’s government allowed the lethal coronavirus to spread through the country in a failed bid to achieve herd immunity. It recommends indicting the president personally with nine crimes, including incitement to crime, charlatanism, and crimes against humanity.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly dismissed the commission’s investigation and resulting report as politically motivated.

Read More