BREAKING: 1 dead after accident in Fountain area  SVG is top-performing Caribbean destination for growth in U.S. tourism arrivals  CDC gives Carnival goers more hours and days to party for Vincymas 2025  HER Programme Supports Women Entrepreneurs in Mayreau After Hurricane Beryl  Police launch investigation into Richardson’s tragic death  Cable &amp; Wireless is now Liberty Caribbean 
Local News

BREAKING: Charges against DJ Kano dismissed 

11 June 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on One News SVG.
Cross Continental Forum Barbados
A photograph of Mr. Rohan Cornwall, known as Deejay Kano.

By AdminUpdated 12:22 p.m., Wednesday, June 11, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

A charge of attempted murder made against Mr. Rohan Cornwall, a popular disc jockey known as DJ Kano, has been dismissed.

Mr. Cornwall appeared before the Serious Offenses Court in Kingstown this morning (June 11), where the matter was heard and the charge dismissed.

No further details surrounding the case are available.

Mr. Cornwall was, in March, involved in a dispute with his wife Gailann Walters-Cornwall of Green Hill, and One News SVG understands that both parties have settled their differences with the help and guidance of professionals.

The easy-going disc jockey known for playing ballads, RnB, and groovy Soca at weddings, parties, and other events is married to a teacher who is said to be loved by her students.

END

 

Support us

Related News

09 June 2025

Tourism Authority launches programme to reward travel advisors who promote SVG 

05 June 2025

CWSA tells customers to manage their home water storage during Hurricane Season 

28 May 2025

Vincy Aeroclub Takes Bequia Teens Behind the Scenes at AIA 

02 June 2025

Cable & Wireless is now Liberty Caribbean 