BREAKING: Charges against DJ Kano dismissed 

A photograph of Mr. Rohan Cornwall, known as Deejay Kano.

By Admin. Updated 12:22 p.m., Wednesday, June 11, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

A charge of attempted murder made against Mr. Rohan Cornwall, a popular disc jockey known as DJ Kano, has been dismissed.

Mr. Cornwall appeared before the Serious Offenses Court in Kingstown this morning (June 11), where the matter was heard and the charge dismissed.

No further details surrounding the case are available.

Mr. Cornwall was, in March, involved in a dispute with his wife Gailann Walters-Cornwall of Green Hill, and One News SVG understands that both parties have settled their differences with the help and guidance of professionals.

The easy-going disc jockey known for playing ballads, RnB, and groovy Soca at weddings, parties, and other events is married to a teacher who is said to be loved by her students.

END