BREAKING: Windsor Primary tops 2023 CPEA Examinations

The Windsor Primary School has taken the top position in the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment – CPEA, according to the preliminary results released by the Ministry of Education today (June 9).

Windsor Primary’s Jadon Alexander Hamilton received the highest score with an average of 97.20 percent.

The second position was taken by the St. Mary’s Roman Catholic School, with their stop student being Kole Kenneth Innis who tied second for boys and second overall.

Third position was taken by the Windsor Primary School with Kajj Akin Murray who tied second for boys and second overall.

The fourth position was taken by the Fair Hall Government School with their top student – Orion Trent John who placed fourth for boys and fourth overall.

Kingstown Preparatory School placed fifth with their student Drez Lyf Compton who placed fifth for boys and fifth overall.

Grade 6 students registered for the 2023 Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) concluded their final examination on Friday May 5th, 2023. Of the 1702 students registered, 1693 wrote the final examination, the Ministry of Education stated in a release.

Students’ final scores were derived from the aggregate scores of both components of the CPEA. That is, the External Assessment which consisted of Multiple Choice Tests in Mathematics, Science , Language Arts and Social Studies and from the School-Based Assessment which comprised a Project, a Writing Portfolio, a Book Report as well as Teacher Tests, Pupil Made Tests and Can-Do-Skills exercises in Mathematics, Science, Language Arts and Social Studies, the ministry said.

The Ministry said: “The preliminary results indicate that the proportion of students who met the prescribed standard was 1442 (85.17%), a slight increase over last year’s 83.87%. This number includes 666 (79.19%) males and 776 (91.08%) females.”