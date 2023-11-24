Bridge at Higher Lowmans to be completed at the end of January 2024

Minister of Transport, Works, Lands and Physical Planning, Montgomery Daniel said the contractors have indicated that repair works on the Bridge at Higher Lowmans will be completed at the end of January 2024.

He made this statement while responding to a question from Opposition Senator Israel Bruce in Parliament yesterday.

Minister Daniel said they encountered a number of issues with the main contractor on the project and the work has improved significantly since the Prime Minister held meetings with the stakeholders involved.

Minister Daniel said a significant amount of road work has already been done on the project and the repair works on the Bridge at Higher Lowmans is expected to be completed at the end of January 2024.

